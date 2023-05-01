HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlighted a warning for National Heat Stroke Prevention Day on Monday to not leave children in hot cars.

“The time that it takes for a car to overheat, reaching more than 100 degrees, is barely minutes after an adult might leave that kid in the car,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.

More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990.

The safety administration advises drivers to always check the back seat before walking away from their vehicle, warning that children can die even if it’s not a hot summer day. Hot car deaths can also happen in cars parking in the shade with temperatures as low as 57 degrees — even if the windows are cracked.

Safety officials urge calling 911 if you see a child alone in a locked car.