Officials report 2 new human cases of EEE, 1 deadly

(WTNH) — We are learning more about the most recently confirmed human cases of EEE in the state. Three people have now died from the virus and fourth is now in the hospital.

A family is now mourning the loss of their loved one while scientists continue to test bugs across the state.

23 towns and cities are highlighted in Connecticut where Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, has been found.

On Tuesday, the department of Public Health confirmed an East Haddam patient in their 60s died. A fourth patient in their 40s is from Colchester has been in the hospital for five weeks.

Keep in mind that doctors believe both of these people got bit by the infected mosquito in either August or Early September. Experts say if you do get the virus, it takes about ten days to start showing symptoms which include head ache, fever, chills and vomiting. Plus, EEE isn’t the first thing doctors think of when someone arrives to the hospital.

“What happened here was that we had some very astute physicians who started putting the pieces together, saying EEE may be the cause and they contacted the state health department,” Dr. Matthew Cartter, Director of Infectious Diseases says.

One person from Old Lyme and another from East Lyme died in September. Right now, there are no plans for aerial spraying across the state. Authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, who are also dealing the threat, have sprayed.