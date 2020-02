MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden firefighters were reportedly dispatched to Meriden Enterprise Center on Wednesday for a 2-alarm structure fire.

Crews are on scene now investigating the blaze at Pratt Street. Black smoke can be seen coming from the building.

According to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, a truck is en route to assist Meriden in the fire.

No word on the cause of the fire or injuries involved.

