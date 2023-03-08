NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — 10 people were displaced following a fire at Lantern Park Drive in Naugatuck Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. and had the fire under control around 10:30 a.m. Waterbury and Beacon Falls fire departments assisted.

The fire damaged the four-unit condominium building, taking off part of the roof.

As a result, 10 people were displaced, officials said. No injuries were reported.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.

Stay alert with updates with WTNH in the News 8 app