Officials say car break-in bills in CT is a start, but more needed

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
2018-Newington-Police-Car-Generic_1534348122684.jpg

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police and officials in central Connecticut facing a rash of car break-ins and burglaries say recent legislation is a start but more is needed.

The bills target juveniles as well as adults who entice them into committing crimes such as a car theft or break-in. Motor vehicle thefts rose four-fold in Berlin from 2019 to 2020 and Newington police reported a 92 percent increase.

Police say it’s a small minority of offenders who are committing the vast majority of the crimes but that the system often doesn’t hold them accountable.

They say a diversionary program that provides mental health services and requires juveniles to do community service must be fully implemented.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss