Officials say car break-in bills in CT is a start, but more needed

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police and officials in central Connecticut facing a rash of car break-ins and burglaries say recent legislation is a start but more is needed.

The bills target juveniles as well as adults who entice them into committing crimes such as a car theft or break-in. Motor vehicle thefts rose four-fold in Berlin from 2019 to 2020 and Newington police reported a 92 percent increase.

Police say it’s a small minority of offenders who are committing the vast majority of the crimes but that the system often doesn’t hold them accountable.

They say a diversionary program that provides mental health services and requires juveniles to do community service must be fully implemented.