NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, the Naugatuck community will learn more about improvements coming to the Naugatuck Valley Rail’s Waterbury branch line.

Several local mayors and first selectman are holding a conference in Naugatuck at 10 a.m. to discuss the improvements.

Local officials have been backing a move to increase service and funding.

