Officials ready for National Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday

(WTNH) — Law enforcement and public health officials are coming together to spread the word about National Drug Take Back Day, an event happening this Saturday.

It’s always good to dispose of expired drugs in the proper way. But especially in this time of opioid crisis, it’s important to keep prescription painkillers out of the hands of everyone.

West Hartford Police Lt. Daniel Moffo said, “This initiative allows us the opportunity to protect our community’s health and safety by taking preventative measures that we know yield positive results.”

Public officials will be stressing the impact you can have on the opioid crisis. So many dangerous and deadly addictions have started with prescription medication, and not necessarily the person whose name is on the label.

It could be your kids getting into your medicine. People talk about spouses who they didn’t know had a problem until medicine started disappearing. Or friends who come over for a party and look for your pills because they are struggling with addiction. It’s best to just get them out of the house.

Public Health Commissioner Renée D Coleman-Mitchell said, “The majority of rx drug abuse in this nation is due to the fact that it is gotten by family and friends by people who have their meds lying around.”

Connecticut is on track to lose at least 1,000 people this year to accidental overdoses, according to health officials. Last year alone, our state was able to dispose of more than 20 tons of medication, a number that continues to increase with each passing year.

Related: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day drop off locations in Connecticut

Medication that’s often a gateway to more serious drug use, and getting it out of homes and off the streets is helping to save lives.

If you need strong painkillers in the future, you’ll be prescribed more. Someone could find them if you throw them in the garbage, and flushing them down the toilet is bad for the water supply.

If you’re not sure what to do with your old prescription drugs, the DEA has a collection site locator you can visit here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.