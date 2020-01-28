Officials to provide update on shooting outside of Bridgeport courthouse

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials will be holding a press conference Tuesday at noon discussing the drive by shooting that occurred outside a Bridgeport courthouse a day prior.

The incident happened just after noon Monday. There were four people in a car in front of the courthouse, and then another came up and someone fired those 20 shots at the people in the first car. Three of them went running inside the courthouse for cover, but all three ended up getting hit.

(Photo: Ethan Fry)

Workers inside used napkins to try and stop the bleeding.

“I helped out with napkins because there was a lot of blood everywhere,” a court worker told News 8 said, adding that one of the men “had blood all over the face.”

The driver of the car stayed in it and got shot as well. The shooter got away, but Bridgeport’s police chief promising stepped up patrols.

“We will not tolerate anything like this in the city of Bridgeport. We will not. Tonight, this city is gonna be locked down and we will protect the good people that live in this city,” Armando “AJ” Perez, Chief of Bridgeport Police.

Police say the four people in the car who were shot were targeted, possibly in retaliation for a homicide from over the weekend. Those four people are expected to be okay. Police arrested three people later in the day after a motor vehicle pursuit.

Right now, they are not charged in the courthouse shooting, but Brideport police do call them persons of interest in the shooting. Meanwhile, State Police are now joining Bridgeport officer in those stepped up patrols, trying to prevent further retaliation.

“Effective immediately deploy troopers on the streets of Bridgeport 24 hours a day, at least for the next few days,” said CT State Police’s Brian Foley. “This is an effort to stem any further retaliation and promote de-escalation”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at (203) 576-TIPS.

If you want more great News 8 coverage of all your local news at 7am, come join us over on MyTV9 for more Good Morning Connecticut. You can find MyTV9 on your TV provider at one of the channels listed below.