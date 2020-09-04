State leaders urge social distancing ahead of Labor Day Weekend amid coronavirus concerns

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– People may be considering getting together to celebrate the long Labor Day Weekend.

Any holiday weekend means most parks like Sleeping Giant can get crowded. State officials are expecting this holiday weekend to be busier than ever.

The Connecticut State Police are ready for that influx in cars on the road with gas prices set to be the lowest we’ve seen for a Labor Day weekend since 2004.

With all of that in mind, on Thursday the governor wanted to gently remind everyone in Connecticut to socially distance but with a heavy focus on college students.

Students are back on campus this Labor Day weekend. The governor concerned about large gatherings, so he brought in the head Huskies, inviting UConn head basketball coaches Geno Auriemma and Dan Hurley to his coronavirus briefing.

“We’re all on the same team here. The Huskies are Connecticut’s team, so let’s act like it,” said Hurley.

“We are a team, we’re one big team. And so far, our team is winning,” said Auriemma.

They spoke a lot about teamwork. Another important part of that team is Connecticut State Police. They will be conducting roving DUI patrols all weekend.