Old Saybrook braces for the effects of Tropical Storm Fay

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Tropical Storm Fay is heading our way. While it is not exactly a superstorm, some along the shoreline are getting ready for some nasty weather.

Folks in Old Saybrook remember Irene and Sandy and so they are not taking any chances. They have set up the high school as an emergency shelter. Of course, that has its own challenges during a pandemic.

It’s not just Connecticut, of course. Tropical Storm warnings are up from the southern end of New Jersey all the way to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Chief Meteorlogist Gil Simmons will give you the details from the weather department.

Fay is the earliest ever storm with an “F” name. So this is the earliest we have ever had a 7th named storm. Getting storms this early in the season means extra challenges for shoreline.

“So what’s different about a tropical storm right now is that our beach communities are fully stocked, so this is the height of rental season for all of our beach cottages, normally when we see these kinds of storms, it’s later in the season when the beach areas are populated. more of a significant population this time that we must prepare to shelter if need be,” Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook Police.



And of course, the pandemic means the shelter has to be socially distanced, with PPE provided and masks required, a bunch of concerns they did not have back when they were dealing with Irene and Sandy. Old Saybrook has already brought those supplies to the high school.



So the town is ready in case a lot of people lose power or have damage to their homes, but the police chief says if you can go somewhere away from the shoreline this afternoon and tonight, it might not be a bad idea.