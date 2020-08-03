Old Saybrook prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – As we continue to track Tropical Storm Isaias, preparations are already happening in one shoreline town.

Chief of Police in Old Saybrook says they’re doing a number of preparations, including making sure shelters are ready and they have all the supplies they need.

Chief Michael Spera told News 8, “Once there’s a tropical storm watch or warning or hurricane, it triggers specific events such as, pre-positioning staff, supplies, and resting our shelters and emergency center.”

Chief Spera says they are watching the weather very closely and that they’ll fine-tune their plans as the storm inches closer.

