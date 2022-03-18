Conn. (WTNH) — Parents-to-be have to make several important decisions, but one of the most vital is choosing the perfect name for your newborn.

A new name-ranking list, provided by Names.org, revealed the most popular girls and boys names in Connecticut this year based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

Liam tops the list of most popular boy names in the state, followed by Noah and Jack. Oliver is growing increasing popular; the name jumped from No. 10 to No. 4 in the past year.

While seven of the names made the national list, Jack, Logan, and Michael were unique to Connecticut.

Olivia took the top spot of most popular girls names, alongside Charlotte and Emma. While nine of the top names also made the national average, Ella is the single name consistent to the state.

Luna, ranking No. 10, is the newest addition to the list.

Both Olivia and Liam are predicted to be the top names nationally. Names that just fell outside the top 10 include Theodore, Mateo, Harper, and Elizabeth.

See the full list of most popular girls and boys names in the state below:

Most Popular Boys Names in Connecticut 2022

1) Liam

2) Noah

3) Jack

4) Oliver

5) William

6) Logan

7) James

8) Lucas

9) Benjamin

10) Michael

Most Popular Girls Names in Connecticut 2022

1) Olivia

2) Charlotte

3) Emma

4) Sophia

5) Amelia

6) Mia

7) Isabella

8) Ava

9) Ella

10) Luna