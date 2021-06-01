On first day of Pride Month, Gov. Lamont signs CT Parentage Act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At the State Capitol Tuesday, the Connecticut Parentage Act was signed, updating the state’s parentage law to provide kids with equal access to legal parentage.

Advocates and politicians watched as Gov. Ned Lamont signed the act into law. Up until Tuesday, Connecticut was the only state in New England that did not help non-biological parents form a legal relationship with their children.

Now, gay couples who have children with one biological parent can avoid the long, tedious adoption process. Advocates say this is just another way the state leads the way on LGBTQ rights.

Commissioner Beth Bye of the Office of Early Childhood Education said, “Just a little over 20 years ago, I was driving to see a lawyer in New Haven to see that if I was public about my relationship if it would impact me having shared custody of my children and to see if my job would be safe. The answer to both was both could be impacted.”

Douglas NeJaime, a professor at Yale Law School, added, “The formation of a parent-child relationship doesn’t turn on a biological connection. From the child’s perspective what matters is the day-to-day work of parenting.”

The governor says when you lead with your heart, you know what you’re doing is the right thing to do.