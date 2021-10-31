One car crashes into tree amid multi-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night where one car hit a tree.

The accident took place just after 7 p.m. on North Avenue. Police confirmed that one of the vehicles was stolen from a gas station moments before the accident. Preliminary reports show that one party may have been under the influence, authorities say.

While multiple parties were treated for injuries, there does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries at this time.

BPD is still deciphering witness accounts and statements from those who were on the scene. This is an active investigation.

