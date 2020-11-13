One dead, 2 injured in Wethersfield crash

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police report one person has died in a car accident in Wethersfield on Thursday.

At 11:19 a.m., the driver of a 2002 BMW 745i, identified as 31-year-old Ramon Figueroa, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and commended into a rollover and striking a pole. The two passengers, 24-year-old Desyer Lopez and 45-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, were ejected from the car.

All were sent to the hospital where it was declared Figueroa and Lopez suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Gonzalez was later pronounced deceased at Hartford Hospital.

Police say officers were attempting to affect a traffic stop on the BMW 745i before the incident, as the car and its occupant were suspected to be involved in a suspicious incident involving a firearm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or moments prior to is asked to contact Trooper First Class Mark Jesudowich #1200 at mark.jesudowich@ct.gov.