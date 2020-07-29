One dead after 2-car crash in Wallingford, police say

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman is dead following a car collision that took place Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Wallingford Police Department, two cars collided at the intersection of Route 68 at North Main Street Extension Tuesday at 7:41 p.m. Police say 25-year-old Nicholas Fairchild of Madison had collided with a Honda CR-V driven by 58-year-old Karen Gabriel.

Gabriel was confirmed dead. Fairchild was admitted to a hospital for injuries. Passengers in the Honda vehicle also sustained injuries. The passenger in Fairchild’s care was not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. Stay tuned for more information.