One dead after apartment fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury report that one woman has died after an early Wednesday apartment fire.

According to the Waterbury Fire Department, fire crews responded to 32 Manville Street for a reported structure fire at 6:55 a.m. Firefighters say they located a woman inside one of the condominium units affected by the fire.

Fire officials removed the woman from the apartment and extinguished the flames. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the blaze and the woman’s death has yet to be determined. Officials have not released the identity of the woman.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.