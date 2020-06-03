One dead in Sunday crash on I-84 Eastbound in Southington

1  of  2
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a motor vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Southington Sunday.

According to police, a car traveling on Interstate 84 Eastbound near Exit 32 lost control of the vehicle and struck a metal beam guide rail, went over the rail and flipped multiple times before hitting a tree.

The driver, identified later as 52-year-old Robert Signor of Waterbury, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

