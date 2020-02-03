One dead, others injured in Southington car collision

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place on Saturday in Southington.

Police say the accident occurred at 1:27 a.m. on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in the area of Orchard Lane. According to officers, a 2008 BMW with two occupants collided with a Subaru.

After the collision, the BMW went off the roadway and overturned. One occupant of the BMW, 23-year-old Vincent Fairbanks of Meriden was pronounced dead at the scene. Allissa Ducas, 21 of Meriden, the second person in the BMW vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Toby Durgan, 63 of Southington, was the driver of the Subaru and sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

