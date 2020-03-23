One Good Thing: Couple married for 74 years reminisces about prom during nursing home ‘visit’

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

In this installment of “One Good Thing,” we show you a heartwarming visit at the Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

In the video, a woman comes to see her husband, Bob, at that nursing home, but due to the coronavirus pandemic changing visitation rules, she speaks to him on the phone while looking at him through the window.

If you can’t see the video, click here.

However, this lovely couple, who has been married for 74 years, makes the best of this different kind of visit by reminiscing about their prom (yes, they went together!) and proving that their love is staying strong despite this challenging moment.

This video, which is posted on the Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center’s Facebook page, has already received 76K views and 1K shares.

