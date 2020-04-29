Breaking News
One Good Thing: Disabled veteran receives access ramp for Milford home, electric wheelchair

Connecticut

(WTNH Report It/Donna McGinnelly)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

A group of people in Milford worked together to make sure a disabled veteran can leave his home by building him an access ramp and getting him an electric wheelchair.

The Director of Care Transition at Right at Home in Milford, Donna McGinnelly, tells News 8 that her client John is a disabled veteran, who was unable to leave his house for over nine months, with the exception of going to the hospital via ambulance on a stretcher.

(WTNH Report It/Donna McGinnelly)

She says that with the help of Rob Muoio and Sarah Muoio, of the Milford Elks, she was able to get in touch with Terry Pacitto of Teamsters Local 1150, who runs an annual golf tournament to raise money for veterans in need.

With the proceeds from last year’s golf tournament and with Fran Lombard, from Lombard Bros. Home Improvement, donating his time to build the ramp, they were able to get a ramp attached to John’s home.

Additionally, Pacitto assisted in getting John an electric wheelchair from Hope on Wheels.

(WTNH Report It/Donna McGinnelly)

Everyone who worked together went to John’s house on Sunday, to celebrate the veteran as he took his first trip outside on his new wheelchair and ramp!

If you have a feel-good story to share with us, please go to the Report It page or email us at reportit@wtnh.com.

