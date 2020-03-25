One Good Thing: Neighbors make signs wishing Sandy Hook girl a ‘Happy Birthday’

SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

On Tuesday, neighbors, family and friends all made sure an 11-year-old Sandy Hook girl, named Riley, still had a great birthday, despite not being able to celebrate at school or have a birthday party.

Riley’s older brother and sister had drawn up a letter and delivered it to their neighbors asking them to put a sign, or something similar, outside of their homes wishing Riley a happy birthday.

With the help of Riley’s aunt, her family was also able to arrange for a barrage of 50 plus letters and packages from other family members and friends, all to be delivered by mail for Riley to open.

Watch the video above for how Riley’s street looked on her birthday! It appeared to be a great day not only for one birthday girl, but also the whole neighborhood!