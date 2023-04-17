WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One Hyundai Elantra was stolen and two were entered with attempts to be stolen in Woodbury on Sunday, police said.

State troopers and Woodbury officers responded to a report of a stolen car from an apartment complex on Tuttle Avenue around 10 p.m. and found that a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with New Hampshire plates was taken between 9 and 10 p.m.

Police said the car was locked and the keys were in the owner’s possession, so they believed the car was entered by smashing the passenger side rear window and its ignition was “hot-wired.”

While investigators checked the surrounding area, they discovered that two Hyndai Elantras were entered in a similar manner, with attempts to take the cars.

All three cars were identified as Hyundai Elantras between the model years 2014 to 2018.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are urged to reach out to state police at (860) 626-7900 or via the Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office at (203) 263-3400.

Hyundai owners with cars manufactured between the years of 2011 and 2021 are encouraged to see if their car is eligible for a free anti-theft software upgrade offered through the manufacturer here.