NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A one-man show that tells the story of Paul Robeson is coming to Connecticut.

Actor Stogie Kenyatta will perform The Life of Paul Robeson at Eastern Connecticut State University on May 5 for the university community.

We sat down with Kenyatta to learn more about the importance of the story told by the award-winning show.

For more information go to stogiekenyatta.com

Watch the video above for the full interview.