One of CT’s most prominent attorneys, Hubert Santos, dies suddenly at 76

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the state’s most prominent attorneys is dead Tuesday. Hubert “Hubie” Santos dies suddenly Monday after going to the hospital.

Santos was well-known for representing high-profile clients like serial killer Michael Ross and former State Treasurer Paul Silvester. Santos also took on the case of Michael Skakel and persuaded the State Supreme Court to overturn Skakel’s guilty verdict in the murder of Martha Moxley.

In a statement released following Santos’ death, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said, “Hubie Santos was fierce and fearless – unrelentingly in his pursuit of justice. Connecticut has lost a legal advocate of tremendous intellect, integrity, and good humor. I was proud and grateful to be his friend. He will be missed by all of us – family, friends, and colleagues – and I extend my sympathies to them.”

Santos was 76 years old.