One-on-one with Norm Pattis, attorney for Fotis Dulos

(WTNH) — New Haven, Connecticut based Attorney Norm Pattis was hired by Fotis Dulos as his representation in the criminal case of missing New Canaan mother and Fotis’ estranged wife, Jennifer Farber-Dulos.

Jennifer Farber-Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019. The high-profile attorney sat down with News 8 to talk about the latest in the case as well as his client’s stance.

Where the Case Stands:

Mr. Dulos has been charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution. The State suspects he was involved in circumstances having to do with his wife having vanished. He’s been sued civilly by his wife’s mother on behalf of the estate of her deceased father. He’s struggling in the family court to see his kids. So, Mr. Dulos’ almost full-time job right now.

On the Dulos Children:

Fotis had an excellent relationship with the children and every reason to believe that if he had access to them then it would continue to be excellent.

Dulos’ Relationship with Michelle Troconis, now his ex-girlfriend

They’ve had no contact since. I know he is devastated by that.

The Ongoing Investigation and New Leads:

Mr. Dulos is encouraged by their efforts and is hopes that they do find Jennifer.

On the Request for the Family’s Medical Records:

The weeks leading up to Jennifer’s vanishing tell a story, and we think that story is consistent with Mr. Dulos’ innocence.

Regarding a Potential Gag Order:

Rather than seeking to gag the defense, the prosecution would be better off trying to control its’ own troops. We’re responding to people coming to us.

