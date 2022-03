WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Western District Major Crime squad is investigating an untimely death in Woodbury, police said.

Connecticut State Police were dispatched to a residential address in Woodbury for a report of a person with serious injuries just before 9:30 p.m.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

This is an active investigation.

