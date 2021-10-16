Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run in North Branford found dead on scene

NORTH BRANFORD Conn. (WTNH) — One person was found dead in a hit-and-run incident in North Branford early Saturday morning.

North Branford Police responded to a call for an unknown medical incident in front of 27 Branford Road on Saturday. They located a deceased individual near the roadway upon their arrival.

The preliminary investigation shows that the individual was struck by a car that fled from the scene. This car should have front damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield.

South Central Regional Traffic Unit and the North Branford Detective Bureau are continuing an investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with the News 8 app and WTNH.com for when more details become available.