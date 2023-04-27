WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles celebrated a milestone this week as its website completed its 1 millionth transaction.

“[Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz] and I said four-plus years ago when we came onboard, no more in line, but online, trying to speed up customer service and making this a more customer-friendly state,” Gov. Ned Lamont said during an event in Wethersfield. “And we’ve done that.”

The governor, along with state DMV officials, said that the switch to online services has been dramatic.

The state has also recently increased the number of languages the driver’s test can be done in from 11 to 35.