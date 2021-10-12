Online sports betting safeguards in place to limit time, money spent

Conn. (WTNH) — Before you place your bets, know there are safeguards available.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) reports these sports betting apps are required to allow you to limit how much money and time you spend on the site. Also, each time you log off, information should pop up for problem gaming.

Plus, they can not try to lure you to keep playing.

RELATED: Soft launch of statewide online sports betting now live

“They can’t try to induce you to keep playing. They need to respect that decision and not suddenly try to pull you back in,” said Commissioner for the DPC Michelle Seagull.

If you want to opt-out altogether, you can sign up for the Self Exclusion List by clicking here.