HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The deadline for the Open Enrollment Period for health and dental insurance is Monday, Jan. 15.

During this enrollment period, residents can enroll in or renew a Qualified Health Plane (QHP) or a Stand-Alone Dental Plan (SADP). Those who enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will begin receiving converge on Feb. 1.

“Now is the crucial moment to secure health insurance for yourself and your loved ones,” Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner, Andrew Mais said. “Evaluate the health coverage that best suits your needs, explore the available options, and thoroughly understand the details, including premiums, out-of-pocket costs, and the protections provided by Connecticut and federal laws, before making your selection.”

For those who need help enrolling, Access Health CT offers online resources on their website or you can call for assistance at 1-855-805-4325.