Open gas stations see customer surge as power outages continue in the state

(WTNH) — The widespread power outages are sending many people to gas stations to fuel their generators, but not all of them are open because they are dealing with outages themselves.

This morning, some people in Newington are waking up without power. Eversource says the number of outages there is hovering around 2,000.

So many in Connecticut are still in the dark after widespread power outages following Tropical Storm Isaias. Many are looking to areas, like gas stations, to acquire fuel and charge their phones.

So many gas stations are out of power however, and the ones that do have power have been extra busy.