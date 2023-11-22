(NEXSTAR/KLAS) – OpenTable, the online restaurant reservation service, has released its annual list of the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the country — and one of Connecticut’s own made the cut.

The list, published at OpenTable’s official site, is based on user-generated reviews and overall popularity on OpenTable’s platform. Specifically, OpenTable’s data included restaurant ratings, search activity, the percentage of diners making reservations in advance, and “over 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews,” among other data, according to the site.

In total, OpenTable’s 2023 list includes restaurants in 26 states along with one each D.C. and Puerto Rico — with California and Florida having the most of any state (14 and 7, respectively). But Connecticut didn’t do poorly either, having one restaurant in the top 100 despite the state’s relatively small size.

OpenTable lists Arethusa al Tavolo, in Bantam, among 2023’s best restaurants. The eatery, which opened in 2013, was also awarded OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice designation for having some of the Tri-State Area’s highest-rated contemporary cuisine.

In addition to its farm-to-table menu, Arethusa al Tavolo also sources its own dairy products from the Arethusa Farm Dairy located next door, which itself was honored at the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest as having the best cheese in the country (a particular variety of aged gouda) in the country earlier this year.

There’s also an Arethusa Farm Dairy outpost in New Haven selling the same line of dairy products, which include cheese, milk, butter and plenty of ice cream.

In addition to OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurant list, the site’s analysts noted a number of interesting trends among diners in 2023, including: a 4% increase in solo dining of 2022: increased interest in dining out on Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day; and more diners opting for West African, African and Lebanese cuisine than in past years. Data from restaurant reviews also indicated a rise in popularity for mocktails and speakeasies, according to OpenTable.

The complete list, along with links to each restaurant’s OpenTable page, can be found on the platform’s official site.