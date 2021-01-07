Operation Fuel on a mission to help residents struggling to pay heating bill

(WTNH) — With winter here, some people are finding it hard to afford their heating bills.

Brenda Watson, Operation Fuel’s Executive Director, joined News 8 to explain how to get help and how to help others.

There are over 400,000 households in Connecticut who struggle with the cost of home energy.

There are two ways people can help those who are struggling:

Let people know that helpful resources are available

Add a dollar to your monthly utility bill

If you need to apply for assistance, call 211 or go to operationfuel.org/gethelp.