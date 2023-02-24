NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the high demand for energy assistance this year, Operation Fuel is pausing its program for the entire month of March.

Operation Fuel will resume providing energy assistance on April 3 and will reduce energy grants from $1,000 per household to $500 to serve more households, officials said.

“We regret that we must do this but feel we had no choice,” said Brenda Watson, the nonprofit’s executive director. “There has already been an extremely high number of requests for energy assistance this program season. We must pause to get through the backlog so that folks who have applied get their applications reviewed promptly.”

Watson said anyone needing energy assistance from March 1 through April 2 should contact their utility company or the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) by calling 211.

According to Watson, Operation Fuel has provided nearly $6 million in energy assistance to more than 6,000 households this program year.

Operation Fuel will provide energy assistance from April 3 through May 31 or whenever funds run out, whichever comes first.