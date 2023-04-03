Conn. (WTNH) — Operation Fuel program will resume this April, after ending briefly in March.

Operation Fuel provides energy sources to homes of those most vulnerable, such as those with children, senior citizens, working families, and people with chronic illnesses.

The program received significant demand this season, which caused the pause in services in March. And that pause was used to give the program’s staff a mental health break.

Starting Monday, April 3, Operation Fuel’s online portal will re-open and people can begin applying there or in-person.

According to the organization, so far this program year, Operation Fuel has given 6 million dollars in assistance to more than 6,000 households.

At the end of February, there were 3,000 pending applications, and the organization was seeing close to 100 new applications a day.

During the pause in March, the online portal was closed to prevent a build up of more applications.

Those who needed help paying their utility bills were asked to use the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Even though the program will resume offering assistance, those grants will be cut in half.

Instead of $1000 per household, the maximum funding will be $500.

This decision was made so the nonprofit could serve more families.

Funding for this program largely comes from customers adding one dollar or more to their monthly payment.

