Conn. (WTNH) — Operation Fuel, which provides emergency energy assistance to certain households, will end on Friday.

The program, which kicked-off on Dec. 19, 2022, administered gas or deliverable fuels to households living up to 100% of state median income, with grants up to $500. It was set to run through May 26 or when funding ran out.

The non-profit said that it helped more than double the number of households it typically services in a program year.

Operation Fuel will resume for its summer/fall program when it opens on August 1.

Anyone in need of energy assistance through May 31 should contact their utility company or call 2-1-1.