Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs are man’s best friends, and oftentimes, these furry pets are another member of the family.

It’s the love people have for their pets that inspired Operation Santa Paws, a national movement to get animal lovers nationwide to help bring joy to dogs in need during the holidays.

Pet owners are encouraged from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24 to share the gift of giving with local shelters everywhere. The campaign goal of Operation Santa Paws is to stock shelters with much-needed supplies so furry friends can feel the holiday spirit.

Here are a few shelters in Connecticut that could use your help this year:

You can also spread the hashtag #OperationSantaPaws on social media to help raise awareness of the mission.

About 7.6 million companion animals (dogs, cats, and other domestic pets) enter shelters around the country every year. Although many get adopted, the majority spend much of their lives in shelters.

So, December is a time to donate a new blanket, toy, or even some treats for a shelter animal to enjoy during the holidays.

Operation Santa Paws was started in 2001 by Justin Rudd as part of the Haute Dog organization.

You can donate to Haute Dog by clicking here. Or check out the list below of national pet organizations that could use your help too: