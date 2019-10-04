Opponents of the repeal of religious exemptions for vaccinations say there is no emergency

Breaking News
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Opponents of the effort to repeal the religious exemption for vaccinations law in Connecticut say people pushing it are jumping to conclusions. Anti-vaxxers say there is no emergency and there is no epidemic, just a slight uptick in the number of people receiving religious exemptions from the shots.

Representative Mike France (R – CT Conservative Caucus) said, “What we see is an allegation from the proponents that there are people abusing that religious exemption, but we really don’t have any evidence of that other than there’s been an increase in use of the exemption.”

The move is being opposed by a group called the “Connecticut Freedom Alliance.”

Governor Lamont, the Commissioner of Public Health, and legislative leaders have all said they favor repeal of the vaccination exemption.

