CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Optimum said it is working to fix the television and internet outages impacting customers in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

No restoration time has been announced.

We are aware of a service issue impacting some customers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Our technical teams are working to restore service as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Optimum Help (@OptimumHelp) September 7, 2019

Police want to remind residents that this outage is not an emergency issue and that residents should not be calling 911 to report it.

Optimum/Altice is aware of the service outage. Please do not call 911 to report the service disruption. — Stamford Police (@StamfordPolice) September 7, 2019

CABLE/INTERNET/PHONE OUTAGES: Optimum customers reporting outage in our area. Some residents also report issues w/ cell service providers. Contact your service providers for info. @FPDCT does not have info related to service restoration & does not handle outage notifications. — Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) September 7, 2019