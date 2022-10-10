Conn. (WTNH) — Fire Prevention Week began this week, and it is an important opportunity for fire departments to educate the public about the importance of fire safety, and how to protect loved ones.

The prevention week is underway across Connecticut, and local fire departments are sending out advice to help keep people safe from the flames. The Orange Fire Department has provided essential tips and tricks that everyone should be aware of in case of an emergency.

For starters, Orange Fire Department officials have said that smoke alarms can save lives. You should install smoke alarms on every level of your house and in every bedroom.

Another tip is to have an escape plan from your house in case of a fire. This plan should be well-practiced by everyone in the house, both day and night, so that everyone is prepared for a fire.

And lastly, if your home fills with smoke, officials said to “stay low and get out.”

For more fire safety prevention tips, visit the American Red Cross website.