Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever been injured and immediately turned to Google for answers? You’re not alone.

The Chicago-based personal injury law firm, Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, analyzed Google data to see what personal injuries and ailments people from each state across the U.S. are searching for the most.

So, what injuries are Connecticut residents Googling?

The top Googled injury in the state is bursitis. This condition, which affects the fluid-filled bursae sacs that cushion the bones and tendons near your joints, causes joint pain and swelling. It’s most often associated with jobs that require repetitive movement, and the treatment is usually a self-remedy like rest, ice, and pain relievers.

On average, there are 2,650 searches each month for bursitis in Connecticut.

Shin Splints — which cause pain along the inner side of your shinbone, usually caused by exercise — clocked in at the second most-searched injury with 2,500 searches each month on average.

Carpal tunnel syndrome took the third spot; people who experience the syndrome feel pressure on a nerve in the wrist that causes pain and numbness in their hands and fingers. Carpal tunnel surgical procedure is one of the most common wrist and hand surgeries in the country with over 400,000 each year.

Muscle strain and concussion rounded-out the list of the top five most-Googled injuries.

A spokesperson for Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers noted that while “injuries are always unexpected and can have a long-time effect both mentally and physically.”

“This research highlights what injuries individuals are searching and are most concerned about, by spreading this knowledge, we can make people more aware of what some of the most common injuries are,” the spokesperson said. “It is fascinating to see how this research is reflective across all the states, such as bursitis being the top searched injury in 32 states.”