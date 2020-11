(WTNH)– The windy weather has led to over 13,000 power outages across the state on Monday afternoon.

There is a Wind Advisory in place due to the gusts that are around 45 mph. For the latest weather forecast, click here.

This had led to over 12,000 power outages for Eversource customers and over 1,180 outages for United Illuminating customers.

