Over 140 attractions participating in Connecticut’s Open House Day this weekend

(WTNH) — More than 140 tourist attractions are set to participate in Connecticut’s Open House Day this upcoming weekend.
This year marks the 17th Connecticut Open House Day. The event will be happening across the state Saturday, June 12.
All participating attractions will offer free or reduced admission or special offers to Connecticut state residents.
See the full list of events by county:
- Fairfield County
- Hartford County
- Litchfield County
- Middlesex County
- New Haven County
- New London County
- Tolland County
- Windham County