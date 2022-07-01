NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The travel season officially kicks-off today, and according to AAA, more than two million people are expected to hit the road across New England.

“This weekend we’re going to have extra patrols out there,” Connecticut State Police Trooper Pedro Muniz said. “We’ll have DUI roving patrols and DUI spot checks.”

State troopers will be out looking for people ignoring the speed limit and are asking drivers to “ditch” all distractions.

“Take that cellphone out of your hands, set that GPS up if you have to prior to getting your vehicle out of park,” Muniz said.

It’s information that just may save your life.

According to officials, the last few years have seen 300 to 400 accidents during the weekend of July 4 — a good reason why drivers and passengers should buckle up.

Meanwhile, the pain at the pump is not causing motorists to pump the breaks on their travel plans. The average price of regular gasoline in Connecticut is currently $4.81 per gallon.

“Driving is still the most convenient, the most accessible, the most affordable way to travel, especially if you have a family,” Fran Mayko of AAA said.

Police urge people to designate a sober driver or use a ride-share program to get to their destination.

Those caught violating the rules of the road could face a fine anywhere from $100 to $300, depending on the infraction.