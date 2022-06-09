(WTNH) – From scenic boat rides to beer and wine tastings, Connecticut Open House Day is set to have it all this year.

Over 200 tourism attractions across the state, including museums, arts and cultural venues, historic sites, farms and restaurants, and more will be participating in the event, according to CT Visit.

Connecticut Open House Day is an all-day event where the state’s participating tourism attractions will offer free or discounted admission, or special offers. It takes place on Saturday, June 11.

See the full list of events by county: