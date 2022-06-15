MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned box truck spilled over $10,000 in produce products in Manchester on Tuesday night.

According to the Manchester Police Department, a box truck driver, who was carrying produce from Northern Valley Farms Inc. in Granby, was heading eastbound negotiating a curve on Buckland Hills Drive when he lost control of the truck. The truck began to tilt, and although he tried to correct the path of travel, he struck a curb and overturned.

The truck came to rest on its passenger side, sustaining heavy damage, police said. No other cars were involved in the accident.

Police said that while the driver was initially trapped in the overturned cab of the truck, he only sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

During the collision, the produce from the truck spilt in the roadway, including squash and zucchini, causing a loss of an estimated $10,000 to $12,000 in product.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene for a fuel leak from the truck, as well as the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Buckland Hills Drive was initially closed due to cleanup, but has reopened as of Wednesday morning.