TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned car crash shut down Route 8 southbound in Torrington and Winsted Wednesday morning.
According to state police, Route 8 south is closed between exits 46 and 44 in Torrington and Winsted for a crash that occurred around 6:24 a.m.
Additionally, the on-ramp at exit 46 is closed, as well as the left lane of Route 8 North in the area of exit 46 while police investigate.
State police urge drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.
