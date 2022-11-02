TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned car crash shut down Route 8 southbound in Torrington and Winsted Wednesday morning.

According to state police, Route 8 south is closed between exits 46 and 44 in Torrington and Winsted for a crash that occurred around 6:24 a.m.

Additionally, the on-ramp at exit 46 is closed, as well as the left lane of Route 8 North in the area of exit 46 while police investigate.

State police urge drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

