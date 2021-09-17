Owner of Arethusa Farm passes away after a long battle with cancer

(WTNH) – The owner of Arethusa Farm passed away at his home in New York City on Thursday evening.

The farm posted on Facebook that George Malkemus passed away after a long battle with cancer. The post stated that he was very private and preferred not to trouble anyone with his health concerns.

Through his illness, George worked to continue planning for and ensuring the future of Artheusa, according to the farm.

George, along with Anthony Yurgaitis, were the president and vice president of Manolo Blahnik in North and South America.