NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Help from Connecticut continues to flow to Ukraine in the form of donations, but one local businessman jumped on a plane to Europe to help the refugees.

Jamie McDonald, CEO of Bear’s Smokehouse restaurants, is at the border of Poland and Ukraine cooking for those who were forced out of their homeland during Russia’s invasion.

News 8 caught up with him after he spent hours cooking for refugees. Most are women and children as the men have stayed behind to fight the invaders.

“You just think that that could be my kids, that could be my neighbors, that could be anybody you know and you can see it that they’ve… in most cases taking them days to travel to the border, a lot of times walking,” McDonald said.

McDonald is known for bringing Southern barbeque to Connecticut with eateries in Hartford, New Haven and the suburbs. He is part of a group of chefs from all over the world who traveled there to help, but he is not cooking barbeque.

“Today we cooked a bunch of different stews… probably about 10,000 meals worth,” McDonald said. “A lot of hot chocolate for the kids. Probably about 100 gallons today.”

It is hard work, but that is something McDonald has never shied away from. He is a big believer in giving back.

“Something to be said when somebody is going through a difficult time and you can give them a hot meal and you know, a smile,” McDonald said. “Even if it brightens their day for that second or minute or the next hour, it’s worth it.”